Each year the Regional Minnesota Service Cooperative holds a Student of Excellence Banquet recognizing the region’s top seniors. Because of the pandemic, this looks differently compared to other years. These four Isle students have been selected as a representative from Isle high school at this Event. The purpose of the event is to recognize the accomplishments of the region’s top seniors. A plaque and Governor’s certificate will be given to these students in recognition of their accomplishments. The event will be Facebook Live on April 28. Congratulations Isle seniors!
