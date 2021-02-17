The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is pleased to offer Scholarships to any student in high school, middle school, or elementary school intending to enhance their artistic talents. The annual deadline for application is March 1. The student must live in one of the following counties: Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs or Pine in Minnesota. This is not a Scholarship program for college credits nor is it meant to replace regular artistic classes or training for homeschooled children.
The K-12 Student Art Scholarship is for up to $500 in arts scholarship funding for special arts learning projects or programs for kids. The program provides at least one student award annually, based upon a competitive review of submitted applications. Applications must be for a specific art project that will advance the skills of the student in their art form. The Arts Council is interested in funding projects such as training with a mentor or summer art programs such as music or visual art camps. All young artists in Kindergarten through 12th Grade who strive to improve their artistic abilities can apply.
For further details on eligibility and how to apply, please check out the ECRAC website at ecrac.org. If you have questions please contact the Grant Program Officer Katina Eklund at grantinfo@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7034.
