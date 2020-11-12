Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner received an annual review at a recent school board meeting. Board Chair Jason Gallion said the evaluation was based on a combination of surveys and the board’s evaluation.
“We get comments every year that we have a superintendent with extremely high moral character,” said Gallion. “I think we have a superintendent that exceeds even those comments. Dean does a very good job setting an example for people, and communication with the board has been excellent.” He added that areas for growth were discussed with Kapsner and that he’s confident that growth will take place.
“The school board is happy with the job he’s doing,” said Gallion.
Kapsner responded, “I do appreciate the board’s support and trust. It’s been great working with the community, and I complement the staff. It’s an easier task when people are willing and anxious to do the work before them.”
