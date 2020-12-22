From Isle first graders in Mrs. Cooper’s and Mrs. Mueller’s classes
Dear Santa,
My name is Kellen. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an iPad. Love, Kellen
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Nerf gun and remote control cars. Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Valerie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a halter. Love, Valerie
Dear Santa,
My name is Navayah. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a necklace, nail polish, shoes, boots, and flip flops. Love, Navayah
Dear Santa,
My name is Carly. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a blanket kitty and a coloring set. Love, Carly
Dear Santa,
My name is Eleanor. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a real, live reindeer, a real elf, lots of stuffies, a doll of me and Daisy, and the chance to meet you in real life. Love, Eleanor
Dear Santa,
My name is Cadence. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me the Barbie camper. Love, Cadence
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me King Kong and Godzilla toys from KING KONG VS. GODZILLA and a Godzilla stuffed animal. Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an Xbox One, a remote control car that goes 100 MPH, my two front teeth, a happy mom, an iPad, and an iPhone. Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Daisy. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me shoes, LOL dolls, OMG dolls, a dress, sunglasses, hair clips, a new phone, phone case, and a puppy. Love, Daisy
Dear Santa,
My name is Chaos. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a truck, cars, and Legos for a city. Love, Chaos
Dear Santa,
My name is Christopher. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Lego fire truck and a Lego house. Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
My name is Chayton. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me a BB gun, a laptop, an iPhone 12, and a PlayStation 4. Love, Chayton
Dear Santa,
My name is Talisa. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bendy toy, a white and black dress, and a Barbie house. Love, Talisa
Dear Santa,
My name is Manning. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me a snowboard, a head set, and Roblox toys. Love, Manning
Dear Santa,
My name is Anna. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me nail polish, flip flops, a toy truck for my brother, and a Happy Napper. Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenley. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring Dad to come for Christmas and a hamster. Love, Kenley
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Batman, Spiderman, Legos, and an Avengers castle. Love, Aiden
