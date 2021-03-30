The Onamia and Isle school boards separately chose to meet on March 23 with the same issue prominent on their agendas: whether or not to pair some or all of the remaining sports programs not already shared by both districts. After months of public hearings on the issue of pairing, the boards met last Tuesday evening with the intent to vote yes or no on pairing football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball and baseball programs in addition to golf, softball, track, wrestling and cross-country which have been paired for some time.
Previous to the March 23 meetings, school officials and athletic directors spelled out to the public the projected enrollment figures for both schools in the coming years in relation to the projected number of student athletes who would more than likely be available to fill out rosters for football, basketball, volleyball and baseball teams at Onamia and Isle.
The overall projections showed a decline in student population at both schools with an ultimate negative impact on the ability for each school to field complete and competitive teams. It was agreed that in the short term, both Isle and Onamia might not be able to field varsity caliber football teams during the next two seasons, with the possibility of dropping that sport entirely during that time.
As for volleyball, basketball and baseball, the numbers varied, but were still expected to have some tough sledding going on their own at the varsity level.
ISLE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
At the Isle board meeting, chairperson Jason Gallion asked for final input from the school board panel assembled.
Isle Superintendent of Schools Dean Kapsner gave a brief summary of the potential financial impact of pairing the teams, including the costs of transportation, the purchasing of new uniforms, coaches salaries and logo changes, among other expenses. His presentation also showed cost savings in some areas and in theory how pairing might cut in half the costs of running two separate programs in two schools, as it occurs today.
Amanda Strecker, a board member and an Isle High alum, then volunteered her opinions on the issue in a compelling and heartfelt, three-page letter which she read to the panel. She told of how hard a time she has had dealing with the issues of pairing in light of the e-mails she had gotten for and against combining sports, but she mentioned how she tried to keep emotions out of her decision and concentrate on the facts with attention paid to “what is going to be best for students now and in the long term.” One recommendation Strecker proposed was for varsity volleyball and basketball to remain non-paired for two seasons, allowing the present juniors and seniors at Isle to complete their seasons as Huskies.
Board member and current IHS girls basketball coach Kate Van Buskirk questioned additional pairing costs at a time when the Isle school district was already operating in the red. She echoed Strecker’s agonizing over which way to go with regard to pairing, citing several potential problems down the line. She noted that pairing would probably increase the numbers grades 9-12 in the basketball program to 30 or so girls, which she said might be problematic, and she foresaw the numbers with pairing might shove basketball into Class AA instead of the present Class A.
Board member Nick Skogen said he was trying to look “objectively” into the issue of pairing, and thought that strength in numbers may very well lead to the schools being able to compete better in their conference. He also said that, from the facts he learned about the issue, the “time was now to move forward” on total pairing with the intent to do what was best for kids in the long run.
Board member Randy Christiansen was last to weigh in, saying he spent so much time looking at the plusses and minuses of pairing. On the minus side were issues like loss of indentity in being an Isle Huskie, the problems with bussing kids back and forth from school to school, loosing local control over picking coaches and the connections athletes had with their coaches. He ended his short presentation talking about a plus with pairing in what he saw was a chance for all sports to “better compete” with the other schools in the area.
Possibly the most compelling presentation came early in the meeting when Gallion read his six-page letter to the panel.
He began by thanking the general public for their input, both for and against pairing. He complimented those with opinions for or against for how civil most were in presenting their sides of the case. He went on to say that, as a life-time resident of the Isle community and one who took part in both paired and non-paired sports while a student at IHS, he had a unique view of issues concerned with combining sports programs with Onamia.
With all this in mind, Gallion said he would like to emphasize the “facts” concerning each sport they were considering combining, trying to keep the “emotional” part of the issue in the background. He went about giving a brief outline of the “facts” with regard to the numbers of potential athletes now and and in the future who would make up Isle’s sporting teams in baseball, volleyball, basketball and football.
With those facts taken into consideration, he said, “no matter much we would like to avoid it, the reality is that the time is either already here or it is coming soon that we don’t have much of a choice. We will either have to partner to offer athletic programs, or we will have to cancel them. If that happens, then we have NO identity.” He went on to say, “I get it, change is hard. But in this case, it does not have to be final. We do not have to look at it [pairing] as losing our identity. The diplomas we hand out will still say Isle High School on them. The signs outside will will say Isle Public Schools. All we will be doing in uniting all of our sports…again…All of our sports, under one identity instead of two different ones. In my opinion, that is a good thing.”
After thanking the other board members for their time and effort in working on this contenious issue, Gallion asked for a motion on pairing.
The initial motion came from Van Buskirk who proposed “taking a vote on pairing each sport individually.” That motion failed by a vote of 4-2.
A second motion was this: “to pair all remaining Minnesota State High School sanctioned sports at Isle with Onamia.” That motion passed by a vote of 4-2, with Van Buskirk and Stecker voting no.
ONAMIA’S UNANIMOUS DECISION
Onamia held their regular monthly board meeting on Tuesday, March 23, and the sports co-op was included among their board action for the evening. Not much discussion was had, as the agenda item saw board member Lisa Anderson move to approve the co-op agreement for all Minnesota State High School League Activities, followed by a second from board member Brian Barnett. The vote that followed was a unanimous chorus of ayes.
Board chair Virgil noted that the agreement was a long time coming, and it would be good to see local students be able to participate in programs that allowed them to play at their level. “One reason I personally support this so much,” Wind said, “is that the Raiders were an important part of my bringing up and who I am today.” He hoped the co-op could bring the community together.
