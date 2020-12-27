Joyce Shingobe, the Comissioner of Education, NAS school librarian Tisha Mitchell, and Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin.
Mitchell will be retiring after 46 years with the NAS Schools. They celebrated with cupcakes and gifts in her recognition. “Thank you to Chi-miigwech Tish for your service and dedication to the NAS and our children. Here’s to a well-deserved and happy retirement.”
