Reading and math tutors are in higher demand this school year due to challenges related to distance learning.
Serve Minnesota announced that seven Minnesota Reading Corps and two Minnesota Math Corps tutors are still being sought for Onamia schools.
Both full-time and part-time tutor positions are available.
Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to apply by Dec. 18 at reading and math.net or by calling 866-859-2825.
