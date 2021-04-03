On March 4, Isle High athlete Izzy Krawiecki signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball next year at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Izzy will be a senior on this spring’s Isle Huskies softball team and was a key starter on the 2019 team that earned a trip to the State Tournament.
