East Side Township, MN (56342)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.