Award makes fourth consecutive recognition for Onamia High School
“It’s important that our school environment adds new things,” Vold said, “that we keep it from getting stale.” The Onamia superintendent and high school principal was speaking on the yearly work his district puts toward innovation, wand the past four years, that work has paid off. This year, Onamia High School was among six schools in the state to be recognized with a Gold Star of Innovation award from the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP). Since 2016, the school has also received two bronze and one silver Stars for this recognition.
For the 2020 school year, Onamia earned this recognition because of their Panther Days programming, held in January. Vold explained that, following the 2019 Christmas break, students returned to a two-day long school week. These two Panther Days featured the tagline, “Try something new,” and the teaching staff stepped outside of their curriculum to offer students lessons across a variety of expertises. Activities available to the students included moccasin making, cricut crafts, first aid, weaving blankets for the homeless, creating homemade soap, aviation, a writing workshop Blokus/Abalone and Kahoot tournaments, basketball officiating and playing, and a smoke out, among other options.
Vold noted that the idea for Panther Days came from the school community itself. The administration had put out a call for innovative ideas and sorted through suggestions from across the staff. He credited science teacher Nicole True for coming up with the Panther Days concept.
“Teacher have a lot to offer our students outside their content area,” Vold said. “... It’s the staff on the front lines that have the great ideas, and it’s our job as school administrators to embrace these great ideas and to turn them into reality whenever possible.” Vold estimated that Panther Days itself had only cost the district about $2,000 to implement. In addition to being among six schools to receive a gold star recognition, the district has received a $250 donation from MASSP.
Past Star of Innovation recognitions for the district have included a silver award in 2016-2017 for the school’s inclusive education initiative, a bronze award in 2017-2018 for the Alternative to Suspension program, and a silver award in 2018-2019 for the school’s “Onamia’s Got Talent” show. Vold said that the district has continued to offer each of these programs in the years since.
“We embrace a culture of creativity and innovation at Onamia Public Schools and we work to add one new sustainable initiative every school year,” Vold said. “... It’s always fun and exciting watching new ideas become reality in this amazing field of K-12 education.”
