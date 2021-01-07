Following a truth and taxation hearing before the start of their regular meeting on Dec. 21, the Onamia School Board approved the 2020, payable 2021 tax levy at the maximum proposed value, representing a 9% levy decrease. Among their usual administrative reports, the board also heard an update on where things stood with winter extracurricular activities for the school. Later in the meeting, the board approved an update to the district’s Indian Policies and Procedures following a consultation with local tribal leadership that had occurred on Dec. 14.
Tax lexy
The board certified the tax levy at the maximum possible value, for a total levied amount of $1,849,438.41. The portion of the general and community education funds levied, at $922,088.36 and $74,105.41 respectively, remained unchanged. General debt services saw a decrease of $80,766.13, or 9%, and were at $853,244.64. This 9% decrease was also the percent change levy from the 2019-2020 budget. The levy was unanimously certified by the board.
Extracurricular activities
As part of his monthly report, activities director Jason Leonard noted that Gov. Walz’ most recent order would allow youth sports to start in-person practices on Jan. 4. While there was not current guidance on scheduling games and meets, Leonard proposed Jan. 14 and 18 as possibilities. A state high school league meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22 would provide further guidance.
Leonard also noted that the school’s speech team was also preparing for their upcoming season, and coach Alicia Laughery was collaborating with other schools’ coaches to determine the logistics of what a virtual speech meet will look like.
While there would not be traditional holiday concerts this year, Leonard cited a number of virtual and recorded performances that had been put together by the school’s musical department. The high school jazz band had recorded a set back in November that they submitted to the Mall of America’s virtual music festival. The junior high band created a virtual holiday greeting card, the senior high band did virtual caroling, and the sixth grade band recorded a radio play. These assorted performances had all been made available via the school’s Facebook page and website.
Updated American Indian Policies
Among the board’s business items for the evening was an update to the district’s American Indian Policies and Procedures. Following a question from board member Lisa Anderson, Vold overviewed the changes included in the update. The purpose of the update, Vold noted, was to simplify the policies. For example, previously the policies had listed a wide range of communication the board would use with the Mille Lacs Band, Local Indian Parent Education Committee (LIPEC) and the parents of American Indian students. The updated policies reduced this down to two or three methods that the district would consistently use.
The six updated policies touched on by Vold included how the district would locally disseminate information on the policies, opportunities for the school to collaborate with tribal leadership, methods for annual assessment, how feedback from consultation and other meetings would be incorporated, guidelines on an annual written response given by the district to recommendations received by local tribal leadership, and guidelines on providing an annual copy of the policies and procedures to the affected tribes.
Indian Education Director Chris Nayquonabe added, “We had too much detail in our last report, and they wanted it more broad, just so it’s more consistent with other tribes.”
Following this overview, the board unanimously approved the policies and procedures update.
Briefs
In lieu of the monthly Panther Spirit Award, Vold instead recognized board member Shelly Strecker for her time serving on the board, as the evening was her last meeting. “Shelly served four years on the board from January 2017 to December 2020,” Vold said. “She has helped lead and guide our school through many successes and challenges. She has been tremendously dedicated to the school board, and she will be missed.”
