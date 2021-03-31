The Onamia School Board’s regular meeting, held on Tuesday, March 23, and coinciding with the Isle School Distict’s meeting to vote on potentially approving proposed sports program cooperative agreement between both schools, touched on a number of topics including the proposed agreement. A brief overview was given on the school’s upcoming prom plans, and a variety of COVID data was provided in reports throughout the meeting. The board also approved a set of policy revisions, though not without one dissenting vote from a board member.
PLANS FOR PROM
As part of her student representative report, Kailee Barnett stated that there were questions among the student body on what prom would look like this year. In particular, Barnett raised concerns over whether dancing would be allowed, what the grand march would look like and if pictures would be allowed.
Activities director Jason Leonard indicated that prom was currently set to happen on Saturday, May 15, at Izatys Resort. He added that details on how prom would look would be informed by an upcoming Minnesota Department of Health forum on the matter. He added that, talking with Izatys, capacity should be fine, though there would be restrictions on serving food between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. “Other than that,” Leonard said, “I don’t see a lot of crazy things we can or cannot do.” He also indicated that the after party was still scheduled to be held at the high school gym. Superintendent JJ Vold added that the school was working with their COVID coordinator, Katie Geyer, on their plans.
COVID DATA AND FUNDS UPDATE
Giving her elementary assistant principal’s report, Jennie Stumpf overviewed the numbers of students in-person versus the number of distance learners. In total, the elementary had 185 students in-person, about 73%, and 69 students distance learning. For the high school, 196 students were in-person, about 72%, while 77 were distancing learning. For the entire student body combined, students in-person also totalled about 72%. “So the majority of our students are in-person,” Stumpf said, “which is great to see.”
Board member Lisa Anderson asked how these numbers compared to statewide averages. Vold replied that, from the superintendent meetings he has attended, Onamia seems to be on the higher side of distance learners. Principal Lisa DeMars agreed that she heard similar things through her connections as principal.
Stumpf, noting that she and Geyer had been talking prior to the meeting, wanted to extend thanks to the school and district staff for their continued effort to follow COVID protocols, like social distancing and mask wearing. “Neighboring districts are having a continued increase in COVID cases in their schools,” Stumpf said, “and we are continuing to have no positive cases in months … What we are doing is working.” Stumpf’s statement prompted several members of the board to voice a need to knock on wood.
Later, board chair Virgil Wind delivered the business manager’s report, which included total amounts of CARES Act funding spent and still available to the school. For the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (or ESSER) Fund, the school had spent $119,000. This money included the COVID coordinator position’s salary and benefits. Remaining ESSER Funds totalled about $139,000 for use between now and next September. Wind added that Minnesota Department of Education approval had allowed for the purchase of a new floor scrubber using these funds. As for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (or GEER) Fund, about $37,600 had been spent on school technology items. About $59,000 remained, and WInd added that these funds could be rolled over to the next fiscal year for use during summer schooling opportunities.
Wind noted he had no additional information to offer on ESSER II Funds or Governor Walz’ Due North Education Plan, which the Minnesota Department of Education website states will include support for students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, reform of the school finance system and an improved focus on diversity and ethnic studies. An application for ESSER II Funds would be released in July.
POLICY UPDATES
The board also had the inclusion of four policy updates included among their action items. The updated policies in question included equal education opportunity, equal employment opportunity, harassment and violence, and tobacco-free environment. As the board moved to address the agenda item, board member Brian Barnett asked if each policy could be approved individually and indicated that he was concerned with the first three policies in question.
The board then went through and approved each of the four policies individually. For equal education opportunity, equal employment opportunity and harassment and violence, Barnett voted in opposition to approving the policy. He stated that he agreed with these policies in principle but did not agree with the current language revision being made. Barnett was the sole vote of opposition, and the policies passed four to one. No further discussion occurred. The tobacco-free environment policy passed unanimously.
A review of the policy revisions on the school website shows that all three policies have had their language revised in one singular regard. The word “gender” has been removed from a list denoting protections on the “basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, age, marital status, famililal status, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation, or disability.” The phrase “including gender identity or expression” has now been included in lieu of “gender,” and a note has been added indicating that the Minnesota Human Rights Act defines “sexual orientation” to include “having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated with one’s biological maleness or femaleness.” The note cites Minnesota Statute § 363A.03, Subd. 44.
BRIEFS
• The board unanimously approved the cooperative agreement with Isle to combine Minnesota State High School League programming. A full summary of both schools’ approval of this agreement can be found on page 1 of this addition.
• Elementary teacher Dixie Peterson, now retiring after 35 years with the district, was recognized with the monthly Panther Spirit Award and received her certificate along with a tearful summary from DeMars of how her work has inspired and motivated her fellow educators. Vold noted that the district has seen four teachers retire this year, and Panther Spirit Awards will recognize these individuals over the remaining monthly meetings for the year.
