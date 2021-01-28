The regular Onamia school board meeting drew an audience, with 20 members of the community logging onto the virtual Google Meet session on Tuesday, Jan.19. The board discussed their plans for re-opening for in-person learning at both the Onamia Schools and Onamia Academy campuses. While the Onamia Schools plan had been previously laid out at the month’s session, Onamia Academy plan had been waiting on an update from academy principal Holly Booth.
In-person reopening
Describing the Panthers Roar Back plan as part of a work session report, Superintendent JJ Vold explained that a return to school plan was in place. As of Jan. 13, a week before the meeting, pre-K students had returned to school, and on Jan. 19, the day of the meeting, Kindergarten and first grade had returned as well. Different sets of grades will continue to return weekly in a staggered process. In the elementary, grades two through four will return on Feb. 1, and grades five and six will return Feb. 16. In the high school, grades seven through nine will return on Jan. 28, and grades 10 through 12 will return on Feb. 16.
During his usual monthly report, Vold added that the students would be returning in batches as part of Gov. Walz’s plan, which only allowed for phasing in three grade levels on a two-week basis. He said that the administration would be looking at events that had been missed because of the pandemic and doing what they can to keep those traditions alive for the students, in some fashion. “We are eager and excited to get students back in the building,” Vold said, “and we are as prepared as we possibly can be for a safe return to in-person learning for our students.” He further added that distance learning would remain an option for students through the end of the school year.
As part of her report, elementary principal Lisa DeMars highlighted the current numbers of students participating in-person and distance learning. In the elementary, a total 168 students were participating in in-person learning in pre-K with 84 in distance learning. For the high school, 192 are in-person while 90 are distance learning. Across the whole school, 40 students have switched to in-person, and four have switched to distance learning since the school was last open for in-person. “So more students are choosing to come in-person than previously,” she said.
The Onamia Academy principal, at the recommendation of the board, brought forward a plan for the academy’s return to school. “I want to recognize that we have several staff members who are concerned about returning and are worried about health and safety,” Booth said. Several planning meetings have been had already, and Booth stated that Jan. 28 and Feb. 5 would also both be considered staff planning days. As for the actual student return, Booth put forward Feb. 1 and indicated they would be returning under a hybrid model.
Explaining the rationale for a hybrid model, Booth said there were staff working from home that wanted their medical needs recognized. When asked what the hybrid model would look like by board member Ben Husom, Booth said the academy would return to the previous model of having half-days for every student in the building. There would be both a morning and afternoon group in-person, and the other half of the day would be spent by students working through a distance learning program.
When board member Brian Barnett asked if any Onamia Academy staff members would want to express their safety concerns, Onamia Academy English teacher Karla Olson replied, “Without getting into any specific medical issues of personnel,” English said, “ … one of the things that makes the academy unique is we don’t have control over the entire building.” Worries about health risks arose, she explained, because social workers, law enforcement officers, and other individuals were coming and going at the building, as well as some of the students. “It’s just a unique situation,” she said. “We have a little less control over who’s in our shared air spaces.”
Virgil Wind and Angel Oehrlien indicated that the decision had been made at the work session to accept the proposal Booth brought forward, and they unanimously did so after hearing Booth’s explanation of the plan.
