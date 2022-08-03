by Erik Jacobson
The Onamia School Board meeting was held on Monday, July 18, at Onamia Academy (formerly Mille Lacs Academy). The summer meeting is held there annually for a change of pace and to visit the facility.
This month’s Raider Recognition award went to outgoing Onamia teacher and activities director, Jason Leonard. Superintendent JJ Vold gave the presentation, even though Leonard himself could not attend. Vold said, “Jason served our district for eight years and has held several roles at Onamia Academy and Onamia Elementary including the dean role at the elementary, and most recently at the high school as a P.E. teacher and activities director. Jason also played a key role in bringing the Raiders cooperative to fruition. Jason will be missed not only for his contributions but also as a team guy that could always make you smile and is always positive. Jason will be missed.”
Vold announced Leonard submitted his resignation, effective as of Aug. 25, as he has accepted a position in his home town of Brainerd. He will be on contract to help with the transition during that time. Vold added, “Mr. Leonard is staying on as AD until we fill the position, just to make sure we don’t miss anything important in the meantime. ... Also, Kelly Miner is taking over the Lions Gym management in the immediate interim until we make a final plan for that as well.”
During open forum, Char Blomer, librarian at Onamia Academy, spoke and thanked the board members who attended their graduation and invited everyone for a tour of the library there as there have been many improvements since last year.
During the superintendent’s report, Vold announced there has been a hire to fill the elementary principal position left by outgoing principal Lisa DeMars. The new principal will be Dan Fischer, the former dean of students at the elementary.
Vold said, “Congratulations to Dan Fischer for being hired as principal. Dan will do an awesome job in this new role, and the staff, students, and admin team are very excited for Dan in this new position. Dan is already getting started in this new role and he’s hit the ground running already.”
Onamia is currently searching for a new activities director to fill the vacancy left by Jason Leonard’s departure and is also looking for an elementary behavior interventionist/dean of students type role. Vold said, “Both are very important positions to find the right candidates for,” and filling those openings will be the “most important task over the next 30 days.”
Vold said he, Chair Virgil Wind and Jason Leonard met with Dean Kapsner, Tyler Soderstrom and Jason Gallion from Isle, adding, “We reviewed the past year and what worked well and what we can improve upon as a cooperative. We had a great meeting, and we continue to communicate as a leadership team.”
Vold gave an update on the current projects saying, “We currently have the new playgrounds, the new gym floors, and the baseball/softball fields all under construction and are excited to see the end products.”
In closing the report, Vold said, “Summer programs are in the works including a New Lifetime Sports Camp this week with many different activities for the students. We do have several students showing up at the school daily for speed and strength and other summer programs.”
Much is going on at Onamia schools in preparation for the coming school year that is just a little over a month away.
The new teacher orientation is Aug. 24-25, the Back to School Workshop is Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Open House is Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Student leaders will be present at the open house to help show the younger students and new students around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.