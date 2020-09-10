Ideal projected savings could total nearly $900,000
On Aug. 17, Onamia School Board held their regularly monthly meeting, working through their usual agenda items amid ongoing concerns about their plan to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. One item in particular among the evening’s new business presented the district’s taxpayers a potential saving over the next 11 years. Michael Hart, Director of Public Finance with PMA, who was serving at the district’s municipal advisor for the refinancing, provided a virtual presentation on how the district could refinance a $7.725 million bond, previously approved by referendum in 2012.
As Hart explained the issue before the board involved refinancing the referendum-approved bonds that the school board had issued in 2012, which now totalled $7.725 million outstanding. By refinancing these bonds now, Hart said the district could reduce its interest rates and save money for local taxpayers. The bonds would be paid off on Feb. 1, 2032.
The interest rate on the bonds currently was 2.8%, as of the meeting. If the bonds had been reissued at the time Hart assembled his presentation, the new interest rate would be at less than 1%. “That creates a total gross savings, after the total cost of issuing the new bonds, of $893,000,” he added, “which translates into $81,000 for the last 11 years of the bond issue.” He further said that the $81,000 would be a reduction to the district’s tax levy, and it would not affect the school’s general fund budget.
Before the council that night was a resolution to authorize Vold and officers of the school board to move forward with executing a bond purchase agreement. The bonds themselves, Hart said, would actually be sold in the last week of September, and the board would need to ratify that sale in October and then close on them in November.
As this would be the first step in the process, Hart said that everything presented to the board was an estimate, and PMA would be working toward locking in actual interest rates by the end of September. The resolution also included a minimum savings target of $400,000. If the interest rate came back lower, the refinancing agreement would be brought back to the board for further approval. Hart added that he anticipated the district would be able to get more than double that savings. The authority given by the resolution would expire on Dec. 31 of this year if the refinancing had not been accomplished at that time.
When asked what the savings would equate to for the average taxpayer, Hart said it would be a reduction in all property taxes, though the number would work out to a relatively small amount for individual taxpayers. When the interest rate was finalized in September, Hart informed the board he would give a picture of what that savings looked like then.
After some further discussion, the board unanimously approved the resolution giving the authority to begin the refinancing progress. After the approval, Vold stated, “We want to do whatever we can for our community and our local taxpayers, and we appreciate everything they do for the school.”
Briefs
• Continuing the recent trend of recognizing individual departments within the school, the August Panther Spirit Award recognized the teaching staff. Vold noted that the Award would return to recognizing individuals come September.
• The board set lunch prices for the 2020-2021 school year: $2.90 for elementary, $3.05 for high school, $2 for adult breakfast, and $4.10 for adult lunch. Vold stated that this increase was required by the State, and the district otherwise did not want to increase these prices mid-pandemic.
• The board gave their first reading of the school’s official Mask policy, using Minnesota School Board Association language. This policy would be approved at the Aug. 24 meeting.
