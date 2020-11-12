The regular Onamia School Board meeting held Monday, Oct. 19, saw the board once again virtually convening via the Google Meet application, due to the local rise in COVID-19 cases. The meeting also saw the board returning to the discussion of their meeting last August, where a proposed refinancing of a 2012 building bond was projected to save the school district almost $900,000. Michael Hart, Director of Public Finance with PMA, was once again present to talk the board through their refinancing options, this time with exact numbers for their savings, coming in just under previous projections. Following Hart’s presentation, the board passed resolutions to approve the refinancing.
As of Oct. 1, Hart explained, the new interest rate on the bond had been locked in at 1.06%. Hart said that, previously, this had been around 3%. This led to a gross savings of $834,899.80 for the district on the building bond, with an annual saving of about $75,881. For a $100,000 local residential homestead, the annual tax saving will equate to about $8. Hart further noted that interest rates have inched back up since the new rate had been locked in, “So our timing turned out to be really, really good,” he said.
Two resolutions were approved by the board later in the meeting, which both ratified the award of sale for the refinancing and authorized Superintendent J.J. Vold or a board officer to move forward with executing the necessary documents.
Briefs
• Last month’s Panther Spirit Award recognized Karen Maruska for the work she has done with Onamia’s Special Education program the past two years. Elementary assistant principal Jennie Stumpf briefly highlighted the work Maruska does both as Onamia’s elementary and high school developmental and cognitive delay teacher and as the blind/visually-impaired teacher. “She works hard to make sure students have what they need,” Stumpf said, “whether they are distance learning or here in person.”
• Vold provided another update on the school’s backed-up order of chromebooks to reach one-to-one tech. “Where we are at right now, we are projected that in one to three weeks we should have them,” Vold said, noting that a previous message had indicated Oct. 28 as a possible arrival date. However, he noted that Verizon Wi-Fi hotspots had arrived and would start to be distributed as needed.
• Board member Brian Barnett asked if the board would have a student representative this year. Vold stated that, as of yet, there’s been no applicants for the position. Multiple board members spoke in favor seeking out a student to fill the position.
• Board member Ben Husom asked if the school’s football games could be live streamed. One obstacle was the lack of internet connectivity on the field. Husom and board chair Virgil Wind suggested it could be a test of the school’s new Verizon hotspots.
