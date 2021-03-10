The circumstances of COVID-19 have left many institutions in a state of constant planning and flux, local school districts well among them. In October 2020, Onamia Schools made the move to a distance learning plan. At a work session in February, the Onamia School Board dove in-depth into the data underlying that decision. Superintendent JJ Vold also took time to communicate directly with the Messenger, emphasizing that the district’s goal throughout was to transparently adhere to county case rate data and adhere to decisions made the summer prior.
A VERY REAL SITUATION
Providing a broad overview of the school’s decision before the start of the year, Vold noted that plan had included hiring a COVID coordinator, tripling down on safety resources, prioritizing student and family safety, and following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for county case rate numbers. “I’m proud of every decision we’ve made,” Vold said. “We’ve made some decisions in the limelight of some adversity, and every single decision we’ve made, we agreed upon at the beginning of the year.”
Speaking on what principles were guiding the school while making these decisions, Vold emphasized the safety of students, staff and local families, as well as providing for social and emotional support. “There’s been a lot of uncertainties with the pandemic,” he said. “ … this has been an incredibly dangerous time period for many people. This is very real; this is very scary for a lot of people. And we wanted to make the choices that were best for the safety of our families and community.”
Vold briefly touched on some the initiatives that have been provided throughout the pandemic. As of December 2020, he said the school has served 70,099 meals. A $2,000 grant had also allowed the school to send home thermometers to families. Emergency childcare was provided to 58 students. Of these students, 17 qualified for transportation assistance as a child of an emergency worker, and 22 were children of school staff.
THE COUNTY NUMBERS
Vold provided data for what the Mille Lacs County case rates per 10,000 individuals has looked like. At the start of the school year, the first week of September, the case rate had been at 13.46. It fluctuated but trended upwards to 16.15 by the end of the month. The second week of October saw the numbers spike to 48.45, coinciding with the school’s move to distance learning, and the trend continued upwards to 84.23 by the end of the month. At the start of November, the case rate more than doubled to 181.15. The number would remain over 200 throughout mid-November and would not drop back below 100 until mid-December.
This continued decline coincided with Onamia School being on Christmas break. At this time, Gov. Walz came forward with the executive order allowing staggered reopening, three grade levels at a time, starting Jan. 18. Throughout the end of December and the start of January, the county numbers stayed at slightly above where they were in September, declining from 43.46 to 18.46. At this time, the school was adhering to executive order for their reopening procedures.
Amid that reopening process, data from the Feb. 1 school board work session showed that Pre-K through 12, 63 students had now moved to the in-person model, bringing the total students on the in-person model to 358. A total of 165 students across all grade levels were still opting for distance learning, about 31.5% of the student body.
SCHOOL CASE NUMBERS HIGH
Holding to county case rates numbers was the factor that the school had committed from the start, Vold noted, pointing to conversations that had occurred at board meetings the previous summer. However, he added that this was not the only factor. “We also looked at our building [case] numbers, which were high, too.” The school case numbers had begun to occur as early as September. Quarantining requirements had impacted not only the student body, but faculty as well.
Besides adherence to the county numbers and awareness of the school’s case numbers, Vold stated the district’s decisions were also made with collaboration with the school’s COVID coordinator and with Mille Lacs County Public Health, who Vold described as “strong advocates” of the school’s learning model decisions. An awareness of the impact of the pandemic on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe was also considered, Vold stating that around 60% of the Onamia student body are Band members. Conversations with these groups were occurring and impacting the school’s decision-making every day.
Vold kept in regular contact with school board chair Virgil Wind, and through that communication, the board has been kept informed on the district’s decision-making. Vold also emphasized that this communication was not leading to private decisions outside of school board meetings. Rather the district was adhering to the decisions the board had made last summer on prioritizing safety and following county case rate numbers. “We followed our August plan to a T,” Vold said.
REST OF THE SCHOOL YEAR
While Vold indicated that he expected to be in-person the remainder of the year, he also added, “We aren’t out of the woods yet. We don’t have vaccines for our parents or kids. We aren’t taking our foot off the gas pedal.” COVID safety guidelines will continue to be in place at the school. The school is continuing to monitor the situation day-by-day. If circumstances were such that case rates started to rise, Vold said the school board would re-convene to make a decision at that time.
“I anticipate a very vibrant rest of the school year,” Vold said. The students are happy to be back … The majority of our staff that’s wanted it has gotten the vaccine.” Looking forward to the end of year, Vold also anticipated attempting to see many of the school’s annual traditions and activities, like prom, homecoming, and spring sports, rescheduled and implemented in some fashion. “I feel Onamia has gone about our decisions the right way, with the facts and guidance we’ve been given. … We had our philosophy, and that’s what we followed.
