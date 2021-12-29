At the Dec. 20 Onamia school board meeting, Deputy Michael Boser gave a safety update on adding an additional lock to all the classroom doors in case of a lockdown situation.
Chairman Virgil Wind said, “In light of some of the things that are happening within the United States, and some of the shortfalls within the schools, I asked Deputy Boser to come here tonight and tell us about this new lock system.”
Deputy Boser demonstrated the lock system, and there was also a video that previously circulated to the Board as well as to the functionality of the system.
The locking mechanism is based on a deadbolt style, but is mounted vertically at the base of the door. There will be a plate mounted to the floor, and a hole drilled into the floor. There is a one-inch diameter pin-style rod mounted to the classroom side of the door, opposite the hinges. There is nothing on the hallway side of the door.
When the rod is engaged in the floor, there is no way into the classroom. There is a special tool that each teacher will have to engage/disengage the lock from inside the classroom.
“The cool thing about our school is we do have key codes and there are very few doors that you have to hard key into. You have to key-fob in to open a classroom door,” Boser said.
With this new additional lock engaged, just the key fob will no longer get you into the classroom.
Generally, in a lockdown situation when a potentially dangerous person is trying to get into the classrooms, they will try to overpower someone with a key fob, so they can have access to the rest of the school. If that were to ever happen, this new system is just another layer of protection to keep them out of the classrooms.
There is a safeguard to the system as well, in case the door gets inadvertently locked from the inside and no one in the classroom has access to the tool to reopen it. There is a tool that administration, police, firefighters and emergency personnel will have to quickly open the door from the outside.
“It’s a very simple yet effective way to keep someone out if there is ever an emergency situation, and the school has to go on lockdown,” Deputy Boser said. These additional locks are for a “barricade in place” situation only.
The total cost including installation is approximately $15,000. There are roughly 120 doors excluding Onamia Academy (Nexus) because of protocols there, but that will be looked into in the future. The installation will take 2 days, and will be done during off peak hours after normal school hours. Installation is slated for February 2022.
