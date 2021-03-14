Like every other activity throughout this 2020-2021 school year, the Onamia speech team has had to make a lot of changes due to Covid restrictions. Traditionally, the months of February, March, and April see eager speechers travelling by bus on cold Saturday mornings to compete with students from all over the state. Speakers are used to meeting their friends from other schools in the large common areas, or practicing with their competition by talking to walls throughout the host school, but this year has certainly been different. Instead of traveling to other schools, the speech team arrives at OHS and competes in online tournament rooms. They still face competition from throughout the state, only virtually. Despite the technical glitches and missing seeing their competition live, the team has had great success already this season. This is why we have adopted the motto – virtually unstoppable.
Onamia’s small, but mighty, speech team consists of six returning speakers. They have competed at the virtual Onamia, North Branch, Princeton, and Zimmerman speech meets. Eighth graders, Lily Oyler, Maxx Patterson, and Jennifer Dickson, returned for their second year of varsity speech and have already shown great speaking skills. Lily is competing in prose this year with a serious piece entitled Answering 911: Life in the Hot Seat, by Caroline Burau. Lily placed 5th in Onamia, and 6th at North Branch. Maxx is making us all laugh with his humorous selection, And They Name Shall Be...Something, by Paul Reiser. Maxx placed 3rd in Onamia and 4th at North Branch. Jennifer Dickson has returned to storytelling and continues to create creative characters. Jennifer placed 3rd in Onamia, 3rd in North Branch, and broke into honor finals at the large Princeton and Zimmerman meets where she placed 10th in both.
The team is led by three outstanding sophomore speakers: Svea Carlson, Noah Jacobson, and Lauren Smart. Svea left the humorous category this year to dive into her dramatic side with Ronald Micci’s Addie & Me. Svea placed 5th in Onamia, and 3rd at North Branch. After discovering Alma Fullerton’s Walking on Glass, Noah made a change from drama to poetry this year. Noah placed 2nd in Onamia, and 6th at North Branch. Lauren continues to wow judges with her wonderful narration skills in storytelling. Lauren placed 1st in Onamia, 4th in North Branch, and joined Jenny for honors finals at the Princeton and Zimmerman meets where she placed 11th and 16th respectively.
The speech team has finished the first half of their season, but will continue to compete at tournaments until the end of April. In exciting news, the MSHSL has decided to host virtual section and state tournaments this year, and, hopefully, these talented speakers will advance to the top levels of competition. Keep up the great work, speechers.
