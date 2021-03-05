Isle School Board
by Bob Statz
The Feb. 22 meeting of the Isle School Board took nearly two and a half hours, with half that time spent dealing with two topics: a proposed change in the number of credits an IHS student would need to graduate, and a power-point presentation by Activities Director Tyler Soderstrom prepping the Board on the condition of student enrollment now and down the line in reference to a probable impact on the stability of Isle girls and boys sports in the future.
GRAD CREDITS
Several months ago, a local mother of an Isle student representing a group of Isle area residents approached the Isle School Board with a request that they look at the number of credits required for an Isle student to graduate (26) in reference to other similar-sized schools in the area, most of which required from 23-25 credits. A committee met and came up with some recommendations concerning that issue, one of which was to lower the current number of credits needed for a diploma to 25 with the one credit being taken from the number of elective classes offered and needed to graduate. The Board decided to approve the recommendation to cut by one the number of credits required to graduate with the particulars to be worked out at a later date.
ENROLLMENT/SPORTS PAIRING
Late on the agenda, was a presentation by AD Soderstrom, who was to graphically show the enrollment situation of Isle’s student population grades K-12 in conjunction with projected numbers of students going out for the various sports teams offered at IHS.
Soderstrom stated mid-way through his presentation that, “Across the board, with the student population going down, so is participation in many sports.” He cited, for instance, the fact that last fall, the football team had to cancel two games because of lack of players.
The AD went on to explain what possible pairing with Onamia in sports such as volleyball, football, boys and girls basketball and baseball would probably look like with regard to the improved numbers out for many sports and the probability then of fielding varsity, junior varsity and C-quads in most sports — something lacking today with the low numbers on many Onamia and Isle teams.
He then showed the results of a recent survey he conducted among current athletes and coaches at Isle. The results showed Isle student/athletes as well as coachs favored pairing in some sports and not pairing in others.
Soderstrom mentioned that a meeting was in the works with members of both Isle and Onamia schools to discuss the feasibility of pairing other sports besides the five which they currently share.
When the presentation was finished, the Board decided to hold a “community forum” on the matters of potential pairing on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in the Isle High School Auditorium. At that meeting, Soderstrom was scheduled to present to the general public the same power-point presentation he gave the Board.
The Board decided to also conduct a “special meeting” on Tuesday, March 23, to again discuss the issues of pairing.
BRIEFS
• The reinstatement of a strength and weight program in the Isle system was given the okay, with the eventual hiring of a coach to monitor the program.
• The Board wished a fond farewell to two veteran employees — Stan Miller, a longtime head football coach at IHS and Loni Olson, a devoted employee who spent over 30 years working for the district, most recently as the High School Secretary. Miller and Olson recently tendered their resignations.
• In response to a request from a person in the audience, the Board agreed to create a more up-to-date presentation of past school-board minutes on line.
• The Board gave the go-ahead to high school social studies teacher Jen Ernest to begin planning a student trip to Europe, similar to what she had done most every three years since 2009.
• The Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar, which included 182 teacher-days and 172 student days.
• Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner praised the staff, students and parents for their efforts in helping keep the school open during the pandemic times, saying, “We have not seen enrollment loss during these times. And our staff has rolled with the punches during these hard times.”
*Kapsner also had praise for the various maintenance crews on staff, saying the MnDOT inspections of school vehicles resulted in no citations and that the in-school maintenance crew was busy responding to HVAC challenges presented by the recent extreme cold.
Onamia School Board
by Evan Orbeck
The Onamia High School media center drew an audience on Feb. 22 when the board met in-person for the first time in months. Many in attendance that night were there to discuss the proposed co-op between Isle and Onamia Schools’ sports programs. A public forum featured multiple impassioned speeches on the good that would come from joining programs. The school board, taking this public feedback into consideration, then discussed their priorities in approaching Isle about the possibility of the merge.
OPEN FORUM
Board chair Virgil Wind began the open forum period of the meeting by explaining that Onamia had been approached by Isle about the possibility of combining sports programs. “We’ve reached out to Isle a number of times over the years,” Wind said, “but haven’t had any luck. This time, they approached us.” He emphasized a major concern was having the players to field football teams in the fall. There is a deadline for this sort of team reorganization this March.
Four members of the community came forward during the open forum to express various opinions in favor of a program merge. Onamia personal finance teacher and media center specialist Linda Caron went first, emphasizing that it was important for students to be able to play at their grade level and develop their skills playing with peers of the same age. She added that a program that would allow kids to play at their level, rather than stepping up to fill in athlete numbers that weren’t there, would allow them to develop confidence and belief in themselves.
Assistant football coach Jim Henrickson echoed many of Caron’s points, saying kids needed to play and develop at the right skill level. He added that a program that encouraged kids to earn their spots would foster work ethic. “What we need to do is build programs together,” Henrickson said. “If you look at the most successful programs at both school’s, they’re Raiders teams.”
School counselor Brady Hermel spoke at length about the history of a combined sports program in the Mille Lacs community. Hermel went back to 1990, when the school’s combined football and wrestling programs to form the Raiders. At that time, the colors of black and gold and the Raiders mascot had been agreed upon. Onamia school, when their mascot changed to the Panthers, adopted the Raiders’ colors as their school colors. Hermel described rebranding as “a headache that has already been solved,” citing the decisions made when the Raiders were first formed.
“The easiest way to do this,” Hermel said, “is to welcome [the other sports programs] into the Raiders family.”
Wrestling coach Josh Hughley also spoke to the long history of the pre-existing Raiders program and asked the board to propose any challenges or problems they saw with the merger, noting his own history with the Raiders. Board member Brain Barnett asked about what caused the original Raiders football team to split, and Hughley, with reservations, mentioned it had come down to coaching issues at the time. “Instead of looking at what didn’t work,” Hughley said, “I’m going to ask you to take those of us who’ve made it work for 30 years … and let’s move forward.”
‘ALL IN FOR THE RAIDERS FAMILY’
With the public forum closed, the board began their own discussion. Wind opened the conversation asking which of the sports programs should be combined and at what grade levels, noting that football presently seemed to be the bare necessity. However, a consensus quickly emerged, both in the audience and among the board members, that a merger should happen for programming across the board, rather than piecemeal.
Board member Lisa Anderson replied that she would like to see the combination happen for all sports, grades 7-12. Board member Jason Blomer replied, “I’m all in for the Raider family,” indicating he would like to see a consistent K-12 merger. Anderson and the rest of the board spoke in agreement with this. Wind indicated that he would bring this forward in the district’s next conversation with Isle.
The conversation turned to branding, and in what ways Onamia was willing to compromise. While there was a repeated sentiment that “Raiders should stay Raiders,” calling back to points that Hermel previously made, the topic of school colors provoked discussion. Ultimately, the board agreed they were willing to add red to the school’s black and gold, rather than see a merger fall through.
The conversation turned to timelines on when the merger would need to occur with Wind reiterating that a football merger was still the first priority. Athletics director Jason Leonard indicated that the State High School League would review and classify the school’s program into a league at the end of March, and the school would have an opportunity to appeal the classification at that time. He added that it would make more sense to get as many programs in, sooner than later, if that was the approach the school was going to take.
Byron Ninham, assistant principal at Nay-Ah-Shing, was also present and described the night’s conversation as a step in the right direction. He expressed interest in the possibility of a sports co-op between local schools and said he was always willing to advocate opportunities for his school’s students.
Wind said he and Superintendent JJ Vold would be bringing the conclusion of the night’s meeting to Isle within the week. The board discussed having another public forum on the matter, but as of press time, a date for that meeting has not been determined. Onamia was present at a public meeting on the issue in Isle on Monday, March 1, to discuss the program. Based on how these conversations with Isle continued, Wind indicated that the sports program merger would be put to vote at Onamia’s regular March meeting.
