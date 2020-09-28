Teacher Totes donated to Isle Schools

Teachers in Isle received a delivery of school supplies from East Central Energy (ECE). Known as Teacher Totes, the items were donated by ECE in partnership with CoBank, a financial institution that supports the work of cooperatives nationwide through their Sharing Success program.
