Onamia School Board discusses positive COVID case, shift to hybrid model
The Onamia School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 21. The board received several updates on how the school year is developing in light of COVID-19, including a recent positive case at the school and shift to the hybrid model in the high school due to county numbers. The board also received a finance committee report and set the preliminary tax levy at its maximum possible value.
Positive case and hybrid model
Giving his report to the board, superintendent JJ Vold noted that a staff meeting had held the morning of the meeting about a positive COVID-19 case within the district on the prior Friday. Within 24 hours, he explained the school was contacted by the Department of Health and walked through the contact tracing process. A general notification will be sent out through the district following a positive case, as had been sent out on Saturday. A separate letter for contact tracing will follow to every student or staff family that was potentially in contact with the positive case for 15 minutes or longer. “As we are going to hybrid, kids are going to be spread out a bit more,” Vold said. “But there’s going to be more of those positive cases, it’s inevitable.”
Anonymity was essential, Vold emphasized, and the name and the grade level of the tested individual will not be released. “We are trying to keep calm, take it one case at a time and not panic,” he added. “That’s what we’re doing, and I thank the team here too. Everyone’s been on the phone since Friday night, trying to get through this first one.”
Vold also elaborated on the high school’s shift to a hybrid model, noting that all three surrounding counties’ cases per 10,000 individuals now exceeded 10. “Some of the other districts have elected to keep going, but I think we’ve made the right decision,” Vold said. As new numbers are released every Thursday, the district will continue to monitor and adapt to the situation.
Board member Brian Barnett asked if the district would take into account whether an isolated event could have caused a spike in numbers. Vold said it would be taken into consideration if such an event was known, pointing to an outbreak at a Sherburne County prison as an example. “In this case, we didn’t have something like that,” Vold added. “And the number’s at 13.69.”
The board also approved a change to the school year calendar as an addition to the night’s agenda. On Friday, Oct. 2, Vold explained, a staff work day would be held, rather than a student contact day. With in-school, hybrid and distance learning occurring concurrently, Vold said the staff would appreciate an opportunity to have a planning day related to the three models. The change would leave the district 171 student contact days, which Vold said was well within the funding threshold. The date had been set two weeks out to give parents time to plan for kids not being in school. Elementary principal Lisa DeMars also noted that emergency childcare could still be offered that day.
Following discussion, the board unanimously approved the addition of the staff work day to the calendar. “I want to thank the staff for approving the work day,” Vold said. “I know the staff will appreciate it.”
Finance report and levy
Vold also gave the board a report from two recent finance committee meetings since the last week of August. He briefly touched on both the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, totalling around $100,000 towards technology, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, totalling around $250,000 towards other expenditures through 2021.
He also spoke on the end of financial year 2020. He noted that while he did not want to give official numbers until the yearly audit was done, he stated that 2020 was still projected to end in the black. “This year, during a pandemic,” Vold said, “we’re not necessarily looking to pinch every penny. We are looking at getting through the year safely through whatever means we need to do that … But we are still being responsible about it and being sure we maintain where we are at.”
Board chair Virgil Wind indicated that funding had been set aside for the proposed patio area at the back of the school, which Vold added had been approved at a recent finance meeting. “It won’t be very expensive at all,” Vold said, “and we are working on it to see if we will have it done before the winter hits.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved the preliminary levy, setting it to its maximum, as the board does every year. Documentation available through the Onamia’s School Board’s online agenda indicates this set the levy to $1,877,560. Speaking with the Messenger after the meeting, Vold indicated this equated to about $724 per student. Vold noted that the district was receiving a $150,000 Achievement and Integration Grant, 30% of which would be funded through levy dollars.
Briefs
• The month’s Panther Spirit Award recognized Linda Caron for her 36 years of teaching with the school. Vold noted that she has also coached volleyball and currently works as the school’s media specialist. “Linda has been working tirelessly to manage devices and help students with their in-person, hybrid and distance learning technology needs during these times,” Vold said. “... Her dedication and commitment to the district is inspiring, and we’re fortunate to have her.”
• During the consent agenda, the board approved the appointment of Katie Geyer as a new district nurse and COVID-19 program coordinator.
• Vold gave the board a further update on the order of 300 chromebooks needed to achieve one-to-one technology at the school. The order was still delayed, he said, with the best case scenario being a shipment at the end of September.
