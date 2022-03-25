Essentia Health is proud to offer a service that makes picking up prescription medications much easier for our hospitalized patients. “Meds to Beds” brings prescriptions right to hospitalized patients’ bedsides prior to discharge, eliminating the need to stop at a pharmacy on the way home.
This integrated part of the discharge process is a convenient and time-saving option for getting your medications. Eligible patients are enrolled in the service by the Meds to Beds team. At the time of discharge, pharmacy team members help ensure all prescriptions are safe, effective and affordable. Once filled and packaged by the onsite Essentia pharmacy, they are delivered to the patient’s room. A virtual consultation by a pharmacist is also provided.
On average, the program will deliver medications to the bedside for more than 600 patients per month in the locations it is offered. The goal of the program is to foster health and well-being among our patients, promote safe and effective use of medications and help reduce the rates of rehospitalization.
There is no additional cost for the service; however, all prescription co-pays and out-of-pocket costs still apply. Certain eligibility criteria must be met for the service.
This service is offered at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Essentia Health- Duluth, Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Virginia. It will be offered at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd this spring.
