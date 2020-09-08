Christian Womens’ Club will be held on Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m., at Wahkon Inn. There will be lunch, and speaker Steve Tadevich of Eden Prairie on “Diamonds Are Not Forever.” Special feature will be Eileen Peterson of McGrath who will play and sing. Cost is $10.
Call Bev at (320) 630-1545, Randi at (320) 684-2964 or Sharon at (218) 821-1562 for reservations or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.