Trinity Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) holds an annual Christmas stocking drive to support MN North District and National LWML mission projects. The collection is held usually during the annual LWML-sponsored Christmas dinner, given to thank the congregation for their ongoing support. This year, that dinner was canceled due to COVID-19, but the stocking drive was held after a Divine Worship service. Pictured are young LWML’ers Aria Mueller (left) and Libby Dangers holding the stocking while Trinity member Judy Oslin adds her gift. Total collected was $5,246.89.
