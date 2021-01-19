Kids Connect: Kids Connect is a Wednesday morning tutoring program sponsored by the Isle Free Church, held Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon for students and will continue every Wednesday through the end of the school year. Transportation is provided by calling Judy at (763) 300-8837.
Bethany Lutheran services: Bethany Lutheran Church Onamia is having parking lot services until further notice. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. Drive in the west parking lot and tune into 87.9 FM.
