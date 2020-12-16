Faith Lutheran Church, Isle
There will be a Blue Christmas service on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle. Blue Christmas is a service for those who are feeling “blue” at Christmastime. Those who are experiencing deep grief over a death of a loved one, a divorce, loss of a job, chronic illnesses, loss of normalcy over the pandemic...Christmas perhaps isn’t a joyful time. This service acknowledges and gives space to those who yearn for healing and hope during the dark times. The service will be held in-person, as well as live-streamed through our YouTube channel (Faith Lutheran Church- Isle, MN).
Vineland Native American Chapel
There will be a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. at Vineland Native American Chapel. Communion will be served. They now have a transmitter for broadcasting out to the parking lot, so people are welcome to stay out in their cars and tune in to the service on 97.9 FM.
Onamia United Methodist Church
Everyone is welcome. For health and safety reasons, all activities follow recommended COVID-19 precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing, sanitizing hands and surfaces.
•Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship: Dec. 24 at 4 pm celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Onamia UMC, 209 Pine St. No., PO Box 146, Onamia, MN 56359. (320) 532-3150.
Bethany Lutheran Church, Onamia
Christmas Eve parking lot service, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. , west parking lot, 500 Lindquist Street. (320) 532-3366.
Christmas mass services (Aitkin, McGregor and McGrath)
Christmas Eve - Thursday, De. 24: 4 p.m. – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak DR, Aitkin); 6:30 p.m. – Mass at Holy Family (2 S Maddy Street, McGregor; Midnight – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak DR, Aitkin)
Christmas Day – Friday, Dec. 25: 9 a.m. – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak DR, Aitkin); 10 a.m. – Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (102 S Highway 65, McGrath)
