Church services on the lake
Pastor James Muske of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo and Pastor Kate Mensing from Faith Lutheran Church in Isle recorded a fishing-themed worship service for Jan. 24, based on Luke 5:1-11. Parts of the service were recorded on Grindstone Lake in Pine County, as well as on Mille Lacs Lake. The worship service can be seen on YouTube. Search for “Bethesda Lutheran Church - Malmo, MN” or “Faith Lutheran Church - Isle, MN.”
