• Onamia United Methodist Church Easter service at 10am. Everyone is welcome us on this blessed day.
• Trinity Lutheran Church: Lenten services - Wednesday, March 17 & March 24th at 6PM at Trinity Lutheran Church .Supper each Wednesday at 5PM.
April 1-- Maundy Thursday Holy Communion Service @ 6PM
April 2-- Good Friday Service @ 6PM
April 4th--SONrise Service @ 6:30AM (HC)
Easter Brunch--@ 7:30AM
• Opstead Church: Easter Breakfast to be held from 9 to 10 a.m. All are welcome. Worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Located at 47182 State Hwy. 47, Isle.
• Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo: Two in-person services will be held Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. All Minnesota Department of Health guidelines will be followed at these events. Seating is limited to 60 participants. Call (320) 684-2123 or email blcmalmo@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Located at 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle.
• Light of the Cross Lutheran Church: Maundy Thursday service at 12 p.m. noon, via Zoom only. Good Friday service at 12 p.m. noon, via Zoom only. Easter Sunday service, at 9 a.m., both in-person an via Zoom, festive service including Holy Communion. For those interested in the zoom service, call the church office at (320) 692-4773. Located at 27170 Monroe Street, Garrison.
• Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church: Easter Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. Located at 27332 Central Street, Garrison.
• Our Lady Fatima Chapel: Palm Sunday Mass, Sunday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Holy Thursday Mass at 6 p.m., Good Friday Liturgy at 10 a.m., and Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. Located at 102 S MN Hwy. 65, McGrath.
• Aitkin United Methodist Church: Online Maundy Thursday services held April 1. Good Friday Drive-in Worship service held at 12 p.m. noon. Easte Sunday Drive-in Worship service held at 10 a.m. All services can be found on Facebook at Aitkin United Methodist Church and on YouTube at Aitkin UMC. Located at 104 2nd Street NW, Aitkin.
• Aitkin Area Catholic Churches: Holy Week services at area Catholic churches:
Palm Sunday: Saturday, March 27, 5 p.m. St. James; Sunday, March 28, 8 a.m. Holy Family, 10 a.m., St. James; 10 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Chapel.
Holy Thursday April 1, 6 p.m. Our Lady of Fatima Chapel; 7 pm., St. James.
Good Friday April 2, 10 a.m. Our Lady of Fatima Chapel; noon, Holy Famly; 3 p.m. St. James.
Easter vigil, April, 8 p.m., St. James.
Easter Sunday, April 4, 8 a.m. sunrise service, Holy Family; 10 a.m. St. James; and 10 a.m. Our Lady of Fatima Chapel.
• First Lutheran Church of Aitkin: Palm/Passion Sunday, 10 a.m., Maundy Thursday, 12 and 6 p.m., Good Friday, 12 and 8 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m. via livestream on YouTube only. Easter Sunday, 8 and 11 a.m. in-person, 10 a.m. livestream only on YouTube and radio broadcast on KKIN 94.3 FM. Located at 107 Second Street SE, Aitkin.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.; Good Friday/Tenebrae, Friday, 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 7 and 9 a.m. Services also available at www.stjohnaitkin.org. Located at 324 3rd Street NW, Aitkin.
• Hilltop Chapel: Holy Week services Good Friday service of Holy Communion, April 2, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 4, 8 a.m. sunrise service, 9 a.m. Bible hour, and 10 a.m. Easter service.
• Light of the Cross: Maundy Thursday, April 1, noon via Zoom.
Good Friday, April 2, noon via Zoom; Easter Sunday, April 4, 9 a.m. in person and Zoom.
• Bethel Lutheran: Palm Sunday: Sunday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. worship.
Maundy Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m. Holy Communion.
Good Friday, April 2, 6 p.m. worship.
Easter Sunday, April 4, 9:30 a.m. with Holy Communion.
