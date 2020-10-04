featured Holden Lutheran Church bake sale Oct 4, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left to right are Barb Johnson, Betty Markgraf and Mary Voorhees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tables of treats Holden Lutheran Church held a bake sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at the parking lot of Johnson’s Portside in Isle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Riverwood only Minnesota hospital to receive award for emergency care excellence Holden Lutheran Church bake sale Best of the Mess from Oct. 1, 1980 - Dick King involved in rough water rescue Drier spring, summer leads to pheasant rebound Essentia Health welcomes Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Jue Looking Back - September 30, 2020 Bowling scores - Sept. 22, 2020 Conservation officer reports - September 30, 2020 Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrian David Crowder, 60 - obituaryTwin Cities couple assumes ownership of Onamia DrugMichelle Shea, 57, Onamia - obituaryCar Quest to OnamiaSheriff’s report/Jail roster - September 30, 2020Fall looks promising for walleye fishing on Mille LacsSheriff’s report/Jail roster - Sept. 23, 2020Emily man charged with first degree drug saleTracking mail-in ballots amid concerns of mail theftLocal woman runs virtual ‘Boston Marathon’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFood fight – bear season 2020 (1) Bargain Hunter Bargain Hunter 100320 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Public Notices October 12 PH Ordinanace No. 397 Ordinance No. 398 October 12 Variance Application PH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.