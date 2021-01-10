Little did we know a year ago, when we said to one another, “Happy New Year,” that this past year would be much less than “happy.” Little do we really know what the future will bring though we are usually confident that everything will fall into place for our happiness. However, illness, worry, anxiety, financial concern, job security, social upheaval, and death are all the factors that seem to rob us of our happiness during any year and did so intensely in this past year. There are no guarantees that the events in 2021 will bring us happiness as we usually define it.
Perhaps it would be better to say to one another, “A blessed New Year.” Even though we may not be “happy” in the circumstances of our life, we can be “blessed” in knowing the Lord’s promise to each of us, “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20b) Remember that this was the very name given to the One who would be born of a virgin, “You shall call his name, ‘Immanuel, which means God with us.’” (Isaiah 7) And John in his gospel tells us, “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” (John 1)
It makes all the difference when another flesh and blood person invests the time to talk, listen and guide us when we are going through a crisis. That becomes real help; not just talk, and not just wishful thinking. This other person can be a parent, a sibling, a teacher, a nurse or friend. And even though you may be going through a difficult time, yet the presence of another makes all the difference – and you could say that you had been blessed by another’s presence and care for you.
So it is with God’s presence and care: God blesses us in ways we may never had expected he could or would. In two of my recent Advent messages, I had referred to an elderly member who is a good friend of ours from a former parish I served at. We had received word that his health was failing and that he was now in palliative care. So, we immediately called to talk with him and say our goodbyes, assuring him of our love and appreciation for our relationship over the years. That point was brought up to illustrate the darkness of the season that we experience at this time of year, with physical light decreasing every day.
However, in the next week’s Advent sermon I was able to illustrate the same situation with the light of the season in that we had received the joyful news that our friend was now out of palliative care, sitting up and enjoying a nice meal. With God’s grace and the prayers and care of people around him, he seems to be rebounding from his illness. Again, we never know what the new year will bring for his health or for yours or mine, but we have the promise of God’s blessing through it all … and that God is with us.
The apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the Romans, “If we live, we live to the Lord; if we die, we die to the Lord; so whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” (Romans 14:8)
Now, that is a most blessed approach to facing the future and coming to grips with the present.
I like the saying, “Even though we don’t know what the future holds, we do know who holds the future.”
A blessed New Year to each of you!
Thomas Petersen is pastor at Shepherd of the Lake in Garrison.
