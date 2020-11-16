This year has been trying in so many ways. The latest problem centers around an election which hasn’t been decided as I write this article and may not be decided by the time you read this article. There is a great divide in our country over politics. Another troubling situation is the rise of COVID cases. We seemed somewhat isolated locally, but things have changed for us and throughout the world. England began a new four-week lockdown. Yet these trials aren’t the only serious things which can trouble us.
Martin Luther used the German word anfechtung to describe his doubts, turmoil, panic, and despair. He was talking about a spiritual battle. In his early life, he especially wondered if what he did was ever enough to satisfy a holy and righteous God. He knew God’s laws and demands which speak against sins of thought, word, and deed. Luther was sorry for what he had done wrong, but his solution early in life was to try to make amends. He was always striving for assurance of salvation by doing more, praying more, and working more. But the question, “Have I done enough?” continued to trouble him.
To persist in this state of anfechtung was to stay in desperation and desolation. Yet, anfechtung is not the real problem. The problem occurs as one continues in the ongoing struggle with no end or answer. The resolution for Luther came through the Gospel – the good news of Jesus Christ and Him crucified for us. A person is not saved by their works. One is saved by God’s grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone. This glorious word of God brings an end to all despair and doubt.
Luther’s anfechtung prepared him for the Gospel. Trials and troubles aren’t bad in and of themselves. God’s Law itself can greatly trouble our conscience. Yet, God’s Word through the Gospel points us to an answer outside of ourselves, outside our works and actions, to see the resolution in another – in Jesus Christ. That is why St. Paul, who certainly experienced a number of trials, could write, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” By God’s grace, we will experience times of trial so that we would look outside ourselves to the solution in Jesus Christ.
Mark Maunula is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
