“Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it.” (1 Cor. 9:24)
Though not all are football or sports fans, I am thinking that sports in the midst of this pandemic has been helpful for many Americans who are spending more time at home than ever before. Not only helpful, but sporting events have the possibility of enlightening us in our situation of the past year and at this time early in 2021. Perhaps football and sports is a microcosm of life in our world. There are several parallels we can draw on.
At a time when we witness much disunity and gridlock as a nation, it has been refreshing to see communities come together around their sports teams – encouraging and supporting the team in their efforts and the team supporting and encouraging their communities. There is in sports a unity that seems to elude us as citizens of a community and larger nation. The Bible highlights unity by the following language: one Baptism, one Lord, one faith, and one God and Father of us all.
In a game of sports, there are clear rules and regulations that are enforced by judges and officials. Regardless of the response of the fans in the stadium, the referees have the final decision. And with video replay, there is the procedural process to right any call that might have been wrong. With this technology, there are few situations that cannot be reconciled and agreed upon by a majority of viewers, regardless of which team they are supporting. This is not as true in our daily lives as we live them out in the real world and in real time. Many harbor anger and frustration because of wrongs or perceived wrongs that have not been corrected or have no hope of correction in the future. The Bible offers us tools that lead to reconciliation and peace between those who are conflicted.
Perhaps football and sports remind us of the high standard we demand of athletes in that mediocre effort and ability is not going to be tolerated and accepted. If an athlete has the desire to play professionally, there is more to it than a desire to earn a lot of money or achieve fame and more involved than wishful thinking. Such a goal requires hard work, training and focus to be the best you can be and to be recognized by others to be worthy of that opportunity. And it may not be raw talent that qualifies one for sports greatness, but rather a positive attitude and willingness to make the sacrifices against all odds that makes the defining difference. Indeed, God has a high standard for performance excellence as he is perfect and holy; however, the sinner – the one who falls short – is assured that he or she is represented by the One mediator, Jesus Christ, and through Him are qualified for full participation.
Another factor is the importance of the team over the individual. It doesn’t matter how good or great an individual athlete may be; if there is not a synergism between the great athletes and the rest of the team, there will be little collective success and no opportunity for a lasting legacy. In any walk of life, it is tempting to be a self-promoter at the expense of others. Of course, true greatness requires a spirit of humility and cooperation on the part of everyone on the team. The Bible talks about followers of the Lord as being members of a team (one body) – that one member is no less important than another regardless of how things may appear.
And then there is the matter of winning and losing. For football, it is the Superbowl that determines a real winner; for baseball, it is the World Series; for hockey, it is the Stanley Cup. In the ancient Olympics, there was only one winner in any event: no runner up. What is clear is that there is one winner, and everyone involved acknowledges this based on the outcome of the competition. No one likes to be the loser; however, honest participation in the game allows one to define losing and winning as it really counts. According to the Bible we are to “run the race as to win the prize.”
What would be most important is for each of us to assess that we are successful and considered a winner in God’s eyes. What would be most important is for us to win when it comes to the glory of God – the goal for the person under God is not the Superbowl, not the World series and not the Stanley Cup. It is heaven, the glory of God and an abundant and fruitful life here before we reach heaven.
When it comes to unity, it can only be God’s work through His Spirit that allows us to come together under a common goal. When it comes to clear rules, we look no further than God’s commands and statutes. When it comes to greatness of any individual it is to be found in the One perfect man, Jesus Christ, who has met all of God’s requirements and expectations; and who shares his righteousness with us by grace, through faith. It is God’s team that allows us to find meaning and purpose in our collective efforts. It is a spirit of humility and cooperation that allows for greatness in family, community and nation.
In other words – It is game on!
Thomas Petersen is the pastor of Shepherd of the Lake Church in Garrison.
