You heard the phrase, “That should shed light on the matter.” It means to bring to surface the truth, reveal the facts, to see clearly what is going on. Maybe you need some light to shine in your life? With the state of the country and the world or maybe a situation in life, we can feel like we are walking in darkness. In such darkness we can’t find our way nor answers no matter how hard we try. We question if there is any hope, any light at the end of the tunnel. We want someone to shed some clarity in our lives.
The good news is Jesus was born to do just that! Matthew 4:16 says “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light. And for those who lived in the land where death casts its shadow, a light has shined.” (NLT) The word “Sat” here means to be content or give over to or give up. The people felt hopeless and powerless to change their situation. In their darkness we’re unable to find the true path. For each of us that darkness means something different, but the end result is the same, we are left hopeless and helpless. But Jesus came to change that.
On Christmas Eve, our church lights the “Christ” candle to remind us of Jesus’ words, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” In John 8:12 Jesus came to show us the path to God, the road to salvation. He promises to light our path when we trust in and follow Him. He will NEVER fail us. If you are lonely, afraid, angry, confused, follow Jesus, He will guide you to the streams of quiet waters!
May the Lord bless you and your family this Christmas!
Mike Gunnon is pastor of the Onamia Alliance Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.