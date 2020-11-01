In the Jewish faith, one of the celebrations God instituted is the Feast of Tabernacles in which the people were to go to Jerusalem and spend time in small encampments called booths or tabernacles. This was to remind them of the time when they were pilgrims dwelling in the desert before God brought them into the Promised Land. It reminds them of God’s faithfulness in keeping His promises. During this celebration week, there is also ceremony involving the people’s need for water and the faithfulness of God to supply the necessary rains for their crops to grow. The celebration, often called “the water libation,” occurred at approximately the time when rains of autumn would normally occur. This week of celebration was observed by conservative Jews earlier this month.
In former times, the water portion of the ceremony featured a major procession from the temple to the Pool of Siloam and back with the High Priest carrying a golden vessel which he filled at the pool and then poured out at the temple when they returned. It was symbolic of the necessity and blessing of water provided by God for His people. It was historically done each day of the week- long feast.
My purpose in explaining all this is to give us a background for some very significant words of Jesus found in John 7:37-38. “On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and said in a loud voice, “If anyone is thirsty, let him come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, streams of living water will flow from within him.” Then in verse 39, John explained, “By this He meant the Spirit whom those who believed in Him were later to receive.”
Jesus was using the current celebration regarding the need and blessing of physical water which God provided to point to the provision God had made for spiritual water. And it came through believing in Him. As Jesus told the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4, He is the living water provided by God and He invites us all to drink. But note this in His proclamation: Not only is Jesus the source of living water (as well as the Holy Spirit), but those who partake of this water will be a source of spiritual life-giving water for others. For Jesus clearly teaches “out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.” Jesus called His followers the “Light of the World” and the “Salt of the Earth.” We are also to be the source of living water for our spiritually thirsty world. God is telling us who have received the water to let it flow.
