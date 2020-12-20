A few days ago I tried my hand at making homemade bread. I mixed the ingredients together per the recipe, placed the dough in the bread pan and waited for it to rise. I was doubtful it would, but to my surprise, it began to rise up and soon took the shape of a loaf of bread. All was going well until an hour and a half later I remembered my bread, still raising. When I came back I found it running over the sides and looking like it needed skin removal surgery. I did my best to reconstruct it to a nice loaf but the more I tried the more it collapsed.
Something good did come out of it. As I looked at that mess I thought wouldn’t it be nice if our lives were like that loaf. What do you mean? Well what if we were so full of love that it would rise up in our lives and spill out to others. People today could use an overflow of love from us.
Last Sunday at church, we lit the Second Advent candle, the love candle. It reminds us of God’s great love for us in that He sent Christ to be born into this world to one day rescue us from our sin. It reminds us that if God so loved wretched sinners that He gave His life for us, how much more should we return that love to others.
Funny the things God uses to get our attention. As I looked at that loaf, I wondered if my life was overflowing with love. I realized I could do more. This Christmas season who do you know who needs love, compassion and kindness? Maybe you’re the one to deliver that. Maybe it comes in the form of a card, call, visit, or good deed. Love will impact someone; we just have to choose to do it.
Mike Gunnon is pastor of the Onamia Alliance Church.
