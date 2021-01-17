I think we can all identify with the metaphor that life in the past year, 2020, has been a journey. We can say that about each year as we begin anew. However, with all that happened in 2020, we could say it has been a journey we will never forget: pandemic, social unrest, impeachment, national election, political unrest, and more.
Though most of us have been staying close to home, the Bible presents to us a famous journey by some people called “Magi,” or as we have come to call them, “Wisemen.” Matthew in his second chapter of the New Testament relates to us how travelers from the east came looking for the one who was to be born, “the king of the Jews.” They followed a special star in the sky to guide them, and they were guided by the prophetic Word of God of the Old Testament.
When the Magi arrived in Jerusalem, it was king Herod (Herod the Great) who called his experts to tell him where this King would be born. And referring to the ancient prophet Micah, who wrote seven centuries before the event, they stated that this would happen in Bethlehem of Judea. It is likely that these Magi became familiar with the news of a Savior-King, who was to be born, from the believing Jews who had been exiled in Babylon – in the east – centuries before.
The recent unusual alignment of Saturn and Jupiter got people talking about a star in the sky that could have connections with the unique star of Bethlehem so long ago. Though this connection may be uncertain, it is certain – according to the Bible account – that a star, a light in the sky, guided these travelers over many miles to Bethlehem, where the Christ child was. When they arrived they worshiped this Christ child and offered their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. With the help of this star and the light of God’s Word, these travelers were able to arrive safely to their destination. In other words, they found what they were searching for in the birth of this Child, Jesus the Christ. They were able to return home from whence they came.
This account of the Magi has the ability to lead us to consider our journey in life: to consider our goals, our hopes and our destination. Sometimes we may go to great lengths in preparing for a journey and end up disappointed. Sometimes, we may not expect to be going in any one direction but are pleasantly surprised at where the journey has brought us. Some have given up on the journey that leads to the Lord and his salvation. Some may not know how to begin such a journey; some may be reluctant to experience a journey they are not in full control of. However, the Bible still is able to lead us over unfamiliar terrain, give us the light that we need to overcome the darkness, and supply us with the encouragement and motivation to complete the journey that leads to our final destination – our heavenly home with the Lord and his people. The journey of faith is one that is eternal.
The story that Matthew tells about the Magi is one that can ring true for many of us: Like the Magi from the east, many are Gentiles who are unfamiliar with the history and writings of ancient Israel and who are invited to the wonderful Feast of salvation – as we recognize the Feast of Christmas and Epiphany (Jan. 6) or the Feast of the Resurrection (Easter). The journey is on – and still early in this year 2021 – but most certainly will be worth it all as we reach our destination.
Blessings on your journey of faith in 2021!
Thomas Petersen is pastor at Shepherd of the Lake in Garrison.
