The other month, I was listening to a podcast where 5 Fs were used to summarize the person’s life and outlook. These weren’t five failing grades but rather focused on Faith, Family, Food, Fun, and Fitness. This is an interesting way to view life and how to put things in their proper order.
Faith was first. This fits well with the greatest commandment, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind.” The God who created us knows us the absolute best. Our life was meant to be lived in communion with Him. God is the great giver. We are the receivers of His blessings. To not know God is to not understand who we are and where we fit in this world.
Family is second. This goes along with the second greatest commandment, “You shall … love your neighbor as yourself.” We often think of neighbor simply as those people who live near us. But neighbor simply means those people we encounter and interact with in our daily lives. Our family is usually our closest neighbor. Even when difficulties and troubles come, we are to reach out in love.
Food is certainly important. We can measure our closeness to others by considering those with whom we have shared a meal table. It has been said, “Families who pray together stay together.” Well, as prayer is certainly proper around meals, it can be said, “Families who eat together stay together.” Eating a meal and talking about your day provides opportunity for bonding.
Fun! I’m glad it’s on the list. Yet, fun can mean different things to different people. Working outdoors in the garden or chopping firewood can be fun! Families or neighbors working together for a common goal or project can be fun! I know that when our church members pack food at Feed My Starving Children they will say that it was fun.
Fitness! We can marvel at the exuberance of the young. Those who are older can wish they had some of their energy. Fitness plays a part in all this. Again, being fit enables us to share in the fun and work activities that bond people together. Now that I am a grandparent, I am glad that I am able to play with my grandchildren and get up and down off the floor.
Faith, family, food, fun, fitness. How are these things reflected in your day? We can all confess failings in these areas. They do not have their proper order or intensity in our lives. That is why we go back to our faith and thank God that He is the giver of many things—especially forgiveness—so that we start each day new in Jesus our Savior.
Mark Maunula is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.