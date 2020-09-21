I read an devotional in “Our Daily Bread” written by Jennifer Benson Schuldt in which she describes a painting of a body of water in which the sky and landscape are invisible in the background, but are clearly and exactly reflected in the water. She points out that Jesus is sort of like that body of water in a spiritual sense. When we want to look at what God is like, we need only look at Jesus of whom it is said in Hebrews 1:3, “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being.” Jesus himself verifies this same truth in answer to Philip’s request of Jesus that he show them the Father. Jesus replies in John 14:9-10, “Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘show us the Father?’ Don’t you believe that I am in the Father, and the Father is in me?” At every stage of my life, I have looked remarkably like my father looked at that same age, even to this day. But more importantly, I want to be like my father in quality of character because he was a genuinely good man and a committed Christian.
Let me take this thought one step further. As a believer in Jesus, God’s Son, I strive to look like him as much as possible – with the help of the Holy Spirit, of course. In Romans 8:29, we read, “For those God foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son.” In I Corinthians 15:49, Paul says, “”Just as we have borne the image of the earthly man, let us bear the image of the heavenly man.” And then in II Corinthians, Paul says, “And we all, who with unveiled faces reflect the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.” Those who call themselves Christians, disciples of Jesus, are challenged to reflect his image in this world. I must ask myself, “Do I resemble, in character, the one I claim to be a follower of?” As Jesus reflected his Father’s image, I desire to reflect the image of his Son, Jesus. Do you?
Pastor Joe Boeringa is pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
