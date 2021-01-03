Soon most of us will be packing up Christmas, taking down the tree and placing all the ornaments and lights in boxes or crates and storing them away. Christmas often involve a lot of work and also a good deal of money. So, what was all the hoopla about anyway? Why has one baby’s birth long ago brought about such a celebration throughout the years and throughout the world? Even our system of dating history is separated into two parts: B.C. (before Christ) and A.D. (anno domini, in the year of our Lord). Judging by all the attention paid to the birth of this one baby, he must have been more than just a good man, a great moral teacher, a Godly role model, and even more than just another prophet.
Here’s what the angels had to say about this child’s birth at the time to some local shepherds, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people. Today in the city of David (Bethlehem), a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.” Now that’s worth celebrating! That’s worth all the decorating and baking and gift-giving! Listen to what the writer of the well-known carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem” had to say:
“No ear may hear his coming, but in this world of sin,
Where meek souls will receive him still,
The dear Christ enters in.
O holy child of Bethlehem, descend on us we pray;
Cast out our sin and enter in, be born in us today.”
These are just a few lines in the carol. It concludes the final verse with these words: “O, come to us , abide with us, our Lord Emmanuel (meaning God with us).” The emphasis of the lines I have quoted are that Jesus wants to be with us always, that he wants to “cast out our sin and enter in.” He wants to be a part of our lives every day all throughout the year. So don’t pack up Jesus along with all the trimmings. Take him into your heart. That will help bring about a happy, even a blessed, New Year.
Pastor Joe Boeringa is pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
