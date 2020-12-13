Christmas can be a difficult time for some. Anxiety, fear, worry, uncertainty, are words all too familiar to us when situations rise in which we have to control or see no light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe the doctor’s report, the media, job situation, or the money goes out faster than it comes in. We feel hopeless and helpless. We search for answers only to be disappointed. Life doesn’t always have the answer, but there is One who does.
In Philippians 4:6-7, God’s Word gives us the answer to anxiety: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, let your request be known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all comprehension will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Notice two words, first we are to worry about nothing. “But you don’t understand my situation.” Maybe not, but God does. Whatever you are facing, He knows and cares about it. There is nothing too big in life that God can’t help you through. Second, pray about everything. No situation is too small or too big that we can’t take it to our loving heavenly Father and lay it at His feet. God wants us to stop shouldering the burden and give it to Him.
What is the purpose of prayer? This verse promises us that when we pray, we have peace. How? By faith – we give it to God and He begins to work for you. He created the universe. Don’t you think He can help us with our checkbook? He sometimes says “yes,” sometimes says “no,” sometimes says “wait” because He always knows what’s best.
What anxieties are you facing this Christmas? Why not have the peace of God instead? He loved us so much he gave His Son for us. Take it to Him in prayer!
Mike Gunnon is pastor of the Onamia Alliance Church.
