In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus protested against a kind of prayer that focused on the one who prayed rather than evidencing a commitment to make things right in the world. The trouble in our English translation is that we begin by saying “our Father,” which focuses on us more than on God. Prayer involves a hunger and thirst for God, a longing to be grounded in God and God’s ways. Besides the inner blessings that come with prayer, there is an outer dimension that connects us to the world around us. We are to be concerned about unjust systems and policies that are harmful to God’s people and God’s creation. Prayer of that sort can be seen as subversive by the powers that be.
So we ask God not just to convert our hearts and minds and ways but also to do what we can to make things right in the hope that God’s will indeed will “be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
In order to pray well and live well and act rightly, we ask God to help us through daily bread, through the guidance, courage and strength that God is always ready and willing to provide us.
We ask “God, Father of us all” to teach us to love one another and care for one another, especially for those oppressed by the systems and powers that be.
Fr. Greg Poser, OSC, is associate pastor of area parishes
