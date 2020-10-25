LuLu, the smallest member of Onamia United Methodist Church, recently stuffed the church’s new Little Free Pantry. The project was funded by the Early Childhood Coalition and in part by the Initiative Foundation, a regional community foundation. LuLu is the daughter of Shannon and David Smith.
