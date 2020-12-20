Live nativity at Garrison’s Community Alliance Church

Wise men and shepherds alike turned out for the live nativity held outside of the Community Alliance Church in Garrison, held the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants include shepherds Doug Brown and Gary Bartishofski, Chloe Palkie as Mary, Bonnie Mueller as the angel, Sam Olson as Joseph, and three wise men Jerry Bowman, Lloyd Bohler, and John Nelson.
