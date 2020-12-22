Vineland Native American Chapel
There will be a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. at Vineland Native American Chapel. Communion will be served. They now have a transmitter for broadcasting out to the parking lot, so people are welcome to stay out in their cars and tune in to the service on 97.9 FM.
Onamia United Methodist Church
Everyone is welcome. For health and safety reasons, all activities follow recommended COVID-19 precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing, sanitizing hands and surfaces.
• Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship: Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Onamia UMC, 209 Pine St. No., PO Box 146, Onamia, MN 56359. (320) 532-3150.
Bethany Lutheran Church, Onamia
Christmas Eve parking lot service, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., west parking lot, 500 Lindquist Street. (320) 532-3366.
Christmas mass services
(Aitkin, McGregor and McGrath)
Christmas Eve - Thursday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin); 6:30 p.m. – Mass at Holy Family (2 S. Maddy Street, McGregor; Midnight – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin)
Christmas Day – Friday, Dec. 25: 9 a.m. – Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin); 10 a.m. – Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (102 S. Hwy. 65, McGrath)
Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Dec. 24. at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day (Holy Communion) Service: Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
Onamia Alliance Church
Christmas Eve Service: Dec. 24. at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.