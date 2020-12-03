Everyone is welcome. For health and safety reasons, all activities follow recommended COVID-19 precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing, sanitizing hands and surfaces.
December Events:
• Hanging of the Greens: Sunday, Dec. 6, during worship at 10 a.m. Children are encouraged to attend.
• Birthday Party for Christ Program: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.
• Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship: Dec. 24 at 4 pm celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Onamia UMC, 209 Pine St.No., PO Box 146, Onamia, MN 56359. (320) 532-3150.
