Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday School and older youth gathered recently to begin their season of Biblical study and activities. They are pictured in the church’s education building watching a puppet show narrated by Sunday School superintendent Laura Horsch. Observing is another instructor, Kate Peterson. The puppets’ voices were by Sharon Maunula and LeAnn Gregoire, Kettle River Circuit Youth Worker.
