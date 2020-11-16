Wes Murrell
Submitted photo

Wes Murrell, designer of Trinity Lutheran Church’s 100th Anniversary logo, is pictured beside its signage on the church lawn. Although some major celebrations have been postponed because of the pandemic, other anniversary items using that logo have been produced and distributed to congregation members throughout this year. Wes is from Saint Louis, Missouri, and is a multi-media developer at Washington University in that city. He’s won two regional Emmy awards – one for an animated cartoon and another for the Pajols Foundation, a philanthropic group for children with Down Syndrome. He is married to the former Tarja Maunula of Isle.

