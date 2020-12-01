4H Swamp Stompers update

The Swamp Stompers 4H Club had their first meeting of the year on Zoom on Nov. 23.
Present were Noah Honek, Isabel Honek, Gabe Honek, Kelsey Habeck, Weston Shiyou, Valerie Shiyou, Matthew Smart, and Lauren Smart.
Old Business: Roles – Noah Honek, President, Matthew Smart, Vice President, Lauren Smart, Secretary, Isabel Honek, Activities Director; Gabe Honek, Reporter.
New Business: We planned new activities for all of us to do. Isabel is bringing an activity for the next meeting. People came up with ideas and presentations for the next meeting. Matthew will be presenting about electronics or fish. Noah will attend a leadership training online.
Next Meeting: January 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in person at the Isle Harbor Town Hall. If people can’t make it, it will be rescheduled on zoom.
