The avid local sportsman who captures his ventures in watercolor
Mille Lacs resident and duck hunter Rich McCarthy knows Lake Onamia well. He can do more than tell you about his hunts out on this body of water; he can show you them. Since his arrival in the Mille Lacs community 14 years ago, his duck hunting escapades have served as a muse for his watercolor painting, and he has a multitude of paintings now chronicling his hunts. Whether he’s recounting the architectural career that underlies his artistic inclination or recalling his time spent out on the waters with a gun and dog, McCarthy is a skilled hand with a story to tell in watercolor hues.
His grandfather’s hunting
McCarthy began sketching ducks when he was five or six years old. “My dad and grandpa were duck hunters,” he recalled, “and I went duck hunting with them.” His grandfather had an ashtray with a greenhead mallard on the side, and McCarthy would take a pen or pencil and reproduce that design.
At that time, McCarthy had been living in Nekoosa, Wis., a paper mill town along the Wisconsin River. McCarthy’s father had grown up living with his grandmother, as his parents were carneys. He became a millwright as well as an aircraft mechanic in WWII.
His mother was a skilled seamstress. His mother’s family also owned a boarding house, bar and restaurant, a building that had been in his family since his great-grandparents’ generation. They owned the business through the prohibition era, and, McCarthy noted, knowingly, that they did very well for themselves during that period. His maternal grandfather had been an outdoor enthusiast who made time for hunting and fishing, particularly duck hunting. McCarthy credited his grandfather for getting his father and then him into hunting, and he still owns a gun his grandfather had passed down to him.
Learning architecture in Minnesota
As he entered adulthood, McCarthy began attending the University of Minnesota School of Architecture, following in the footsteps of his uncle, who had also been an architect through the Minnesota program. At the time, McCarthy noted Wisconsin didn’t have an accredited architecture program, but he was reimbursed for out-of-state tuition. “The advantage of Minnesota was, at least when I was there, most of the professors – we called them crits – were practicing architects.” Because of this, McCarthy had the advantage of learning from instructors with first-hand experience in the design process.
His education in architecture had included courses in drawing. “Of course, it was drawing buildings and things like that,” he explained. “For a few years going into it, we had life drawing classes, but that was drawing butts, not ducks.”
In his third year, during the spring quarter, McCarthy had travelled abroad, as the program encouraged it to study the international history of architecture. With 30 other students, along with some girlfriends and wives, he spent a month on the island of Crete, and three further months travelling in a rental car in Greece, putting 10,000 miles in the vehicle. When he started in the architecture program, McCarthy said, there had been 125 students. When it came time to do their theses, only 28 students remained.
McCarthy continued into the field of architecture after college. One of his professors, James Stageberg, an influential Minnesota architect, had approached him with a work opportunity. “There was no interview,” he added. McCarthy worked for a time on a project in New York City before he received a call from another colleague, which brought him to work with architect Leonard Parker back in Minnesota. Working for Parker, McCarthy helped design the Ramsey County Juvenile Center in St. Paul. This project led focus on justice facilities in McCarthy’s work, including courts, prisons, jails, community service centers, and law enforcement facilities. He did these projects for both Minnesota counties and the state, as well as consulting work with Wisconsin firms.
A few jobs later, he received another call from Parker’s business partner, George Klein. When Klein branched off from Parker, McCarthy would eventually step in as Klein’s new partner, and he remained with that company even after Klein retired and passed away. In 2006, McCarthy retired himself, passing the business to new hands.
A home on Mille Lacs
In 2006, McCarthy and his wife, Rita, moved into their current residence on Mille Lacs’ east shore, having previously bought the location in 2002. “All us young architects … we had a habit,” he explained. “We buy something cheap, and work it to death.” Recalling his previous home in southwest Minneapolis, for which he paid $13,000, McCarthy described it as a dump. “I worked in it for many years,” he said, “and sold it for $260,000.”
McCarthy has made his Mille Lacs home a similar project. He indicated the finished basement, his paintings adorning the walls and a ceiling overhang. “This basement had the stairs and a stud wall [when we first moved here]. That’s all there was.” In addition to finishing the basement, McCarthy indicated he’s also worked on the house’s kitchen, bathrooms, and a basement furnace enclosure. The building is 40 years old, and he added that there’s always more work to be done. Recently he’s been working on treating the log exterior and caulking in cracks. He’s also done work on the building’s roof and the roof of the neighboring boat house.
Around the time he moved to Mille Lacs, McCarthy was gifted a set of watercolors from his daughters. For a time, he had not touched them. However, as he started to get into duck hunting on Lake Onamia, a desire to draw and paint returned to him.
Stories from the hunt
McCarthy’s paintings all capture scenes from his Lake Onamia hunting trips. And he has stories to share for each painting.
He indicated one painting, showing multiple eagles circling over the lake’s reeds, and recalled breaking through the ice in his boats. “Those eagles must have had some kind of animal they were after there. They just kept circling, and I was only 30 yards away,” he said.
He pointed to another he’s named “Click!,” showing a flock of ducks flying overhead. “I didn’t have my gun fully closed. The huge flock of ducks flew over, and-” He pantomimed pulling up his rifle. “-click!”
Another, picturing a collection of green mallard head’s just visible through the reeds, came to pass while he was out hunting with his stepson’s dog. He had been watching the flock in the distance when suddenly they disappeared. The Labrador, Molly, started fidgeting beside him. As he shushed the dog, he spotted the collection of ducks, feet away from him among the reeds. “That was a surprise!” he laughed.
When it comes to his technique, McCarthy paints primarily in watercolor. As an architect, he tends towards a detailed, photorealistic style. He has given some thought to trying more experimental styles, including using smaller amounts of paint to accentuate white space on the watercolor paper.
While McCarthy may occasionally do sketches or take small notes when returning from a hunt, most of his painting is done during the winter, after the duck hunting season is through. McCarthy is knowledgeable of the lay of the lake and has saved GPS waypoints he frequents and remembers. Forlornly, he noted that several spots featured in his paintings have been washed out due to high water on the lake. “Now that’s all gone,” he said, “and I don’t know if it’ll ever come back.” The past two years, he has not had consistent luck hunting, and his painting output has dropped off.
McCarthy was still hopeful for this season, however, noting that he needed to get his boat ready for when the season re-opened in the coming weeks. “I know so many of these places so well,” he said. “Though I may have to take some pictures out there. Things have changed.” His wistful familiarity with Lake Onamia is self-evident from the dozens of images that line that wall, mapping out one hunter’s legacy on a lake in vibrant watercolor.
