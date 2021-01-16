Best of the Mess from Jan. 10, 2001
A last hurrah for Christmas
by Jill Wojciechowski
Christmas. A time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and to celebrate being with family. Some people say the best thing about Christmas is food. Some people say it is the family all being together. The children will most likely say either the presents or Santa Claus.
Is Santa real? Many people wonder, but does anyone really know? I have never met anyone who is 100 percent sure that Santa does or doesn’t exist. But I know many people who believe in Santa. I was lucky enough to sit down and talk with the Peterson family of Onamia and discuss their family’s Christmas celebration and Santa.
Bruce and Dixie Peterson remember Christmas celebrations from when they were little. They can still remember what they got for Christmas and from Santa Claus. “I got a record player once. I had to share it with my brothers,” reminisced Dixie. “I used to get games too.”
When their own children, Jenna, 10, and Leah, 7, tried to remember what the neatest thing they ever got from Santa was, they looked extremely puzzled. Jenna decided her favorite things were a telescope and a dollhouse. Leah continued to look puzzled until Dixie whispered something in her ear. Leah got excited and said, “a red wagon.”
Families do different things to get ready for the holiday season. Some families may go and cut their own Christmas trees. Some families may decorate their trees the day before Christmas. The Peterson family bakes cookies and candies, sets up a beautiful Christmas tree, and many other things.
Some of the sweets they make are laid out for Santa on Christmas Eve. They also leave Santa a glass of milk and their Christmas wishes. He always finishes the cookies and the milk. Santa leaves them a note in return for their not to him.
Santa’s reindeer are not neglected at the Peterson home. In years before, they have sprinkled a mixture of glitter and oatmeal on their lawn. The reindeer can see the glitter and smell the oatmeal. I guess it works, Santa has always made it to their house.
Even when they are not at home, Santa can still find them. One year they went down to Florida to celebrate the holidays. The girls were both worried that Santa would not know where they were. They told Santa where they would be, and sure enough, he found them. They had no reason to be worried because Santa knows where all the good children are.
Sometimes Santa will bring kids animals for Christmas. When I was seven, Santa came to my house and brought me a cat. When I asked Leah if Santa had ever brought her a pet, she looked sad and said, “No, but I really want him to.”
Leah and Jenna both have special stockings made by other family members. They are very proud of the stockings and their holders, which they made when they were younger. Santa Claus fills their stockings with candy, toothbrushes, and flashlights. Sometimes he even puts batteries in the stockings for all their new games. He has never left them underwear or coal. They must be good kids.
Everyone knows that Santa keeps a naughty and nice list. Some kids worry about their place on this list. I asked Jenna and Leah if they worry about the list. Leah got a look on her face that tells me that she was concerned. She told me that she worries about it. I am sure both girls are on Santa’s good list.
Sometimes Santa has problems making things on time. Sometimes he makes mistakes on which toy goes to which child. One year, Jenna wanted Baby Spice, the doll. Santa accidentally got her Posh Spice. Santa makes mistakes, just like everyone else. Sometimes he doesn’t have everything needed to make the toy you want. He once brought me a doll in February because he could not bring it at Christmas.
For Christmas this year, Leah wanted a skateboard. She wanted one last year as well, but she was still too young. She also wanted a toy bear and many different games. Jenna wanted a volleyball set, CDs, and headphones for her CD player.
Many people celebrate many different holidays for many different reasons. At the end of my time with the Peterson family, Dixie asked the girls why we celebrate Christmas. Leah looked at me and said, “To celebrate Jesus’ birth.” I believe that we do forget the reason why we observe Christmas, to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Editor’s Note: Jill Wojciechowski is a senior at Onamia High School.
Looking Back
20 years ago: 2001
A memorial was held in Isle for Sara Manning after she passed away at the age of 17. The Mille Lacs County Board appointed Frank Courteau as their chair. Kim Stott received the St. Francis award from Mille Lacs Health System for her LPN work at the nursing home. Trish Winkelman, of Isle, put on a magic show at Nay Ah Shing.
30 years ago: 1991
Deborah Vooge, with the Garrison Animal Hospital, released a great horned owl at Kathio State Park. The Community Federal Savings and Loan Association closed down their Onamia branch. Lenore Potter was the first person to receive her high school diploma through Onamia’s alternate school program for 1991.
40 years ago: 1981
The DNR announced changes to timber sale laws to allow independent loggers to be more competitive. At a re-organizational meeting for the Mille Lacs County Board, E.A. “Stub” Strelow was sworn in as board chair. Water deaths were down in 1980, at 87 compared to 92 in 1979; two 1980 deaths occurred on Mille Lacs Lake.
50 years ago: 1971
Ice houses on Mille Lacs number 4,301, which was 2,300 more than the past three years. Al and Irene Debel where the new owners of the Malmo Bay Supper Club. Returning from a European tour with the International Peace Garden Band, Darcy McMulllen showed slides of his trip at an Onamia P.T.O meeting.
60 years ago: 1961
Al Henschel, of Isle, and Dennis Schimming, Onamia, won a cow judging contest meant to stimulate interest in dairy production record keeping. The Isle-Wahkon PTA held their meeting at the Isle High School to inspect the new facilities. Elmer Anderson, of Isle, patented and put to market an ice auger using a 12-volt battery.
70 years ago: 1951
Hunters were reminded to report their small game. Lucille Eruich, Mille Lacs County nurse, attended a statewide three-day mental health institute. The Orville Borg home, near Bill Board’s resort, was practically destroyed by fire which was believed to have been started by the explosion of an oil-burning floor furnace.
